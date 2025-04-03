Previous
Landscape at the Recreation Center by mittens
Photo 1363

Landscape at the Recreation Center

3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Barb ace
Nice pov!
April 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely to see some daffs growing there.
April 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 3rd, 2025  
