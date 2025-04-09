Previous
Trees on a golf course by mittens
Photo 1369

Trees on a golf course

On a rainy day. Took this from a parking lot. I'm not able to golf due to mobility issues.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
I really miss the Willow trees on our family farm!! Nice shot
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact