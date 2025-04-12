Previous
Bridge over troubled water by mittens
Photo 1371

Bridge over troubled water

https://youtu.be/h0n-mYqB9WQ?si=h_-AAgdIyQFH4Tee
Sung by Simon and Garfunkel. Such beautiful lyrics in it.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
Barb ace
Really lovely photo and perfect song to accompany it!
April 12th, 2025  
