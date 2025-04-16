Sign up
Photo 1374
Is it real
It is not. We drove by this pond and there were two swans and a Blue Heron in it and looking closer we noticed they were not real. Oh well, I took a picture anyway.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Beverley
ace
Perhaps someone is trying to catch the attention of real ones…
Still a nice shot
April 16th, 2025
