Is it real by mittens
Photo 1374

Is it real

It is not. We drove by this pond and there were two swans and a Blue Heron in it and looking closer we noticed they were not real. Oh well, I took a picture anyway.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Beverley ace
Perhaps someone is trying to catch the attention of real ones…
Still a nice shot
April 16th, 2025  
