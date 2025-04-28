Previous
What a difference a week makes by mittens
Photo 1383

What a difference a week makes

Spring growth is filling in nicely now. I took a similar shot about a week ago and there wasn't much happening with the trees. This is in a park. You can see it here.

https://365project.org/mittens/more-pics/2025-04-22
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
How wonderful A lovely scenic countryside view with the sun shining and the trees coming to leaf - such a fresh green ! fav
April 28th, 2025  
Such a lovely spring scene.
April 28th, 2025  
It does happen fast! Two weeks ago, it looked like spring here with the trees just leafing out. Now it looks like summer!
April 28th, 2025  
