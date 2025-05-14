Previous
Weeds and grass by mittens
Photo 1385

Weeds and grass

For no mow May.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

mittens (Marilyn)

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely greens! I see some Virginia Creeper in there and I think some river burch, some bin weed and at least - three types of wild grasses.
May 14th, 2025  
