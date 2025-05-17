Previous
A weed looking plant by mittens
Photo 1386

A weed looking plant

For No Mow May.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
@skipt07 Thanks for the info, Skip. I see them all the time but didn't know what they were.
May 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
That's may apple plants! Neat find and capture! It will bloom! Check this out - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1108 You lucky gal! I wish I could find these around here.
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact