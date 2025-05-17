Sign up
Previous
Photo 1386
A weed looking plant
For No Mow May.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
4
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
6139
photos
168
followers
158
following
379% complete
Tags
nomowmay-25
Skip Tribby - 🤟
ace
These are Mayflowers.
https://www.britannica.com/plant/mayflower-plant
May 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@skipt07
Thanks for the info, Skip. I see them all the time but didn't know what they were.
May 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
That's may apple plants! Neat find and capture! It will bloom! Check this out -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1108
You lucky gal! I wish I could find these around here.
May 17th, 2025
