Previous
Snow by mittens
Photo 1395

Snow

We got snow overnight. Looks like a winter wonderland out there.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely winter scene!
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact