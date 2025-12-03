Previous
Snow on trees by mittens
Photo 1396

Snow on trees

3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Pretty
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact