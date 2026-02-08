Sign up
Previous
Photo 1406
Veterans cemetery
We took a drive through a veterans cemetery yesterday. This would be one to use on Veteran's Day but that isn't until November.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
gloria jones
ace
Sad but beautiful...wonderful composition, Old Glory looks strong and proud
February 8th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Formidable composition
February 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sad but beautiful ! in beautiful light ! fav
February 8th, 2026
KV
ace
The light is lovely.
February 8th, 2026
