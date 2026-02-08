Previous
Veterans cemetery by mittens
Photo 1406

Veterans cemetery

We took a drive through a veterans cemetery yesterday. This would be one to use on Veteran's Day but that isn't until November.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

mittens (Marilyn)

gloria jones ace
Sad but beautiful...wonderful composition, Old Glory looks strong and proud
February 8th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Formidable composition
February 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sad but beautiful ! in beautiful light ! fav
February 8th, 2026  
KV ace
The light is lovely.
February 8th, 2026  
