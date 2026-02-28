Sign up
Photo 1411
Spring is in the air.
It was a very pretty day yesterday. We're getting a little taste of spring although it is supposed to get colder again tomorrow.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
February 28th, 2026
