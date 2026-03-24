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Sunset by mittens
Photo 1416

Sunset

This is from a couple of nights ago.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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Beverley ace
a stunning capture... a real Wow...
March 24th, 2026  
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