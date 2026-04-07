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Photo 1422
Some pretty flowers
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
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@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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