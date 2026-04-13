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Previous
Photo 1424
New growth
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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tree
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of these fresh new greens.
April 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
April 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Wonderful sign of Spring - love the fresh lime green new leaves !
April 13th, 2026
gloria jones
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A wonderful spring capture.
April 13th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful tree and new leaves.
April 13th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful new growth... wonderful time of year.
April 13th, 2026
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