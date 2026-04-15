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Previous
Photo 1425
Goose in a parking lot
Stopped at Wendy's restaurant for dinner yesterday and there were a few geese walking though the parking lot.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
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@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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gloria jones
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Nice one!
April 15th, 2026
Islandgirl
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Cute capture!
April 15th, 2026
Jennifer
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How cool to see them there! Lovely capture.
April 15th, 2026
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