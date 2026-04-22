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A field of dandelions by mittens
Photo 1428

A field of dandelions

A good wind is going to help these to pop up everywhere. LOL
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great chance of survival !!
April 22nd, 2026  
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