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Trees beginning to bloom by mittens
Photo 1429

Trees beginning to bloom

23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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Beverley ace
such a beautiful pov... gorgeous shot
April 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Some are here, it is a fun process to watch
April 23rd, 2026  
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