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Down by the lake by mittens
Photo 1430

Down by the lake

This was taken a couple of weeks ago.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2026  
Mickey Anderson ace
Wonderful scene!!
April 28th, 2026  
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