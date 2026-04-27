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Previous
Photo 1430
Down by the lake
This was taken a couple of weeks ago.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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mittens (Marilyn)
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@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
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Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely
April 27th, 2026
Mickey Anderson
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Wonderful scene!!
April 28th, 2026
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