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US Flag by mittens
Photo 1437

US Flag

Another one for the 4th of July weekend.
This was in someone's yard.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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Corinne C ace
Very nice
July 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful patriotic image and textures.
July 5th, 2026  
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