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No, you can't have anything from the table by mittens
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No, you can't have anything from the table

My daughter's puppy dog, Nukka. She is a chunky girl and is very food driven.

For today's word of animal.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I'm a mom of four lovely grown daughters and a grandma of some beautiful grandkids but I am young...
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Corinne C ace
She's a beauty!
July 21st, 2026  
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