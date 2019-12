immature bald eagle

...carrying the remains of a mallard duck, based on the wing, at least. I believe that the eagles primarily subsist on all the waterfowl that overwinter on the Bow River. I remember a couple of years ago, watching a adult bald eagle chasing a Canada goose. It appeared to be trying to force it to the ground, unsuccessfully in that case. It was quite a sight and amazing how fast the bald eagle was for such a large bird.