clear the runway, incoming!

trumpeter swan landing on the Bow River. The sun came out yesterday and temperatures were above zero C, making for a gorgeous afternoon to sit by the river and watch the coming and goings of over wintering waterfowl and other birds. Of course, there also were bald eagles, our smallest falcon, the merlin, flickers and I even saw a rooster pheasant that eluded my attempts to get a photo. Thanks for all your visits, comments, and fav's!