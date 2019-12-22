Previous
Next
female goldeneye by mjalkotzy
Photo 1944

female goldeneye

Bow River at Carburn Park. Thanks for all your visits, comments and fav's!
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise