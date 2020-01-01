Previous
Another one from the other evening by mjalkotzy
Another one from the other evening

Female snowy owl east of Calgary. I didn't get out today with my camera, but I expect 2020 will be like the last several months since I retired. I will get out with my camera a few times a week and try to post pretty much every day. There will be periods when I will be travelling when I will likely disappear from here but I should come back with new birds from elsewhere on the globe that I have never seen let along photographed before. Thanks for all visits, comments and fav's. I am really looking forward to my first full year of retirement!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
