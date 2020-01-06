Sign up
Photo 1959
an unidentified hawk....
It's a buteo but I'm not sure which one. Normally all we see around Calgary in the winter are roughlegs but this doesn't seem right for that species. Thanks for all your visits, comments and fav's!
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
1959
photos
56
followers
43
following
Milanie
ace
Your ability to identify birds amazes me - and what a beautiful shot.
January 7th, 2020
