flicker in flight by mjalkotzy
flicker in flight

I continue to pursue flickers in flight and I get practice at our bird feeder in our backyard. This is taken through the window of our sunroom looking into the backyard. Thanks for your visits, comments and fav's.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
Milanie ace
Wow! Stay warm and still get a shot like this! Fantastic.
January 9th, 2020  
