Photo 1971
incoming....
I can imagine this is the last thing a Canada goose wants to see as it's trying to stay warm in these frigid temperatures. It's still below -20 C and I did find a stripped goose carcass on the ice of a side channel of the Bow River on my walk today.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
3
1
1
365
NIKON D850
18th January 2020 12:51pm
Shepherdman
Super capture of the details here
January 18th, 2020
