incoming.... by mjalkotzy
Photo 1971

incoming....

I can imagine this is the last thing a Canada goose wants to see as it's trying to stay warm in these frigid temperatures. It's still below -20 C and I did find a stripped goose carcass on the ice of a side channel of the Bow River on my walk today.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
Shepherdman
Super capture of the details here
January 18th, 2020  
