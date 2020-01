snowy owl on the wing

I spent the day searching for and photographing snowy owls, northeast of Calgary. I had no shortage of subjects but catching them flying is more difficult. However, as you can see, I did have some luck and certainly all the practice I have had paid off. This is one of a series on about a dozen shots of a bird that flew past me at relatively close range and everything worked as well as i could hope. Thanks for all your visits, comments and fav's.