Photo 1978
goldeneyes at sunset
Bow River. The weather was gorgeous so I went down to the river for a few hours. It was +9 C; I didn't even need gloves, glorious!
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th January 2020 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great capture.
January 26th, 2020
amyK
ace
Dramatic light; beautiful shot
January 26th, 2020
Jess
nice shot love the contrast! fav
January 26th, 2020
