goldeneyes at sunset by mjalkotzy
Photo 1978

goldeneyes at sunset

Bow River. The weather was gorgeous so I went down to the river for a few hours. It was +9 C; I didn't even need gloves, glorious!
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
541% complete

Rick ace
Great capture.
January 26th, 2020  
amyK ace
Dramatic light; beautiful shot
January 26th, 2020  
Jess
nice shot love the contrast! fav
January 26th, 2020  
