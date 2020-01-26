trumpeter swan

I know some swans overwinter and have seen trumpeter swans on the Bow River again this year, but today I saw something a bit different. There were seven trumpeters mostly sleeping on frozen lake at the south end of the city adjacent to the Bow River. The area is a reclaimed gravel pit that I frequently visit in the summer to see a wide variety of breeding wetland bird species. I suspect that they are safer from coyotes sleeping in the middle of the lake. Thanks again for all your visits, comments and fav's.