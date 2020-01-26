Previous
Next
trumpeter swan by mjalkotzy
Photo 1979

trumpeter swan

I know some swans overwinter and have seen trumpeter swans on the Bow River again this year, but today I saw something a bit different. There were seven trumpeters mostly sleeping on frozen lake at the south end of the city adjacent to the Bow River. The area is a reclaimed gravel pit that I frequently visit in the summer to see a wide variety of breeding wetland bird species. I suspect that they are safer from coyotes sleeping in the middle of the lake. Thanks again for all your visits, comments and fav's.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise