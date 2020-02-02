Sign up
Photo 1986
snowy owl wheeling over top of me
I spent the day looking for snowy owls that weren't on the top of power poles. We had fresh snow last night and a gorgeous blue sky and with quite a few owls sighted it was a good day. Thanks for all your visits, fav's and comments, as always!
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 3rd, 2020
Rick
ace
Wow, awesome capture.
February 3rd, 2020
