snowy owl wheeling over top of me by mjalkotzy
Photo 1986

snowy owl wheeling over top of me

I spent the day looking for snowy owls that weren't on the top of power poles. We had fresh snow last night and a gorgeous blue sky and with quite a few owls sighted it was a good day. Thanks for all your visits, fav's and comments, as always!
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 3rd, 2020  
Rick ace
Wow, awesome capture.
February 3rd, 2020  
