Photo 1988
...and what are you looking at...
Common raven, the trickster. While sitting beside the river, I was visited by this raven, who seemed to be looking rather quizzically down at me. Thanks for all your visits, comments and fav's!
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
