Previous
Next
male ringneck pheasant by mjalkotzy
Photo 1990

male ringneck pheasant

This was a particularly difficult shot to get a focus on, given the messy background. I wished it would have looked back at me...oh, well. Thanks for your visits, comments and fav's!
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise