Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1990
male ringneck pheasant
This was a particularly difficult shot to get a focus on, given the messy background. I wished it would have looked back at me...oh, well. Thanks for your visits, comments and fav's!
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
1990
photos
70
followers
47
following
545% complete
View this month »
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th February 2020 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close