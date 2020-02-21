Sign up
Photo 2005
Incoming at last light!
A male common merganser landing on the Bow River, backlit by the setting sun. Thanks for all the visits, comments and fav’s.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Love this wonderful capture! Fun to see those bright orange feet (?) lol Fav
February 21st, 2020
Martin Jalkotzy
@bjywamer
Yes, the North American version of the red-footed booby....
February 21st, 2020
