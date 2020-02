Riding the north wind

Marilyn and I went for a loop walk on either side of the Bow River further south than I normally go. Part of the route was along a west facing bluff and the eagles were riding a strong north wind along the edge of the escarpment, often just above of at the same level as the pathway. I guess I found another place to photograph the eagles that stay in Calgary every winter! Thanks for all your visits, comments and fav's!