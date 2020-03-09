Sign up
Photo 2012
Canada geese coming into the Bow River after sunset
I fell off the wagon for awhile :)….
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
1
1
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
2012
photos
69
followers
47
following
Photo Details
7
7
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th March 2020 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow but you got back on in awesome style! instant fav :)
March 10th, 2020
