Snowy owl after sunset on Alberta’s prairies by mjalkotzy
Snowy owl after sunset on Alberta’s prairies

The snowies have come down from their summer breeding grounds on the arctic tundra; they’ll be with until March.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
Helene ace
Perfect. Fav
February 1st, 2021  
