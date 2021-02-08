Previous
Next
Male evening grosbeak by mjalkotzy
Photo 2024

Male evening grosbeak

We have at least three of these finches wintering in the Weaselhead Natural Area, in Calgary. We’re in a deep freeze right now with out temperatures staying below -20 deg C for days on end. Tomorrow morning is predicted to be below -30C! 🥶
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
554% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise