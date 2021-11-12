Sign up
Photo 2034
Bohemian waxwings
...in the foothills of the Rockies late this fall. These beauties breed farther north and then come down to southern Canada to winter.
12th November 2021
12th Nov 21
0
0
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
2034
photos
54
followers
40
following
557% complete
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th November 2021 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
