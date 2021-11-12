Previous
Bohemian waxwings by mjalkotzy
Photo 2034

Bohemian waxwings

...in the foothills of the Rockies late this fall. These beauties breed farther north and then come down to southern Canada to winter.
Martin Jalkotzy

