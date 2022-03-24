Previous
I’iwi, scarlet honeycreeper in Maui by mjalkotzy
I’iwi, scarlet honeycreeper in Maui

My favourite honeycreeper from Hawaii, in Hosmer’s Grove on the north slopes of Haleakala.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
