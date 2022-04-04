Previous
Short-eared owl by mjalkotzy
Short-eared owl

A short-eared owl flying low over the prairies in search of supper in late March east of Calgary.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Martin Jalkotzy

@mjalkotzy
Islandgirl ace
Wow nice eye contact and shot!
April 4th, 2022  
