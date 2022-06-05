Sign up
Photo 2041
male yellow warbler
A tiny male flits among the beaches of a cottonwood along the Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan a couple of weeks ago.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
1
1
Martin Jalkotzy
@mjalkotzy
September 2019. Well so much for much of 2019. I posted until the beginning of April and then went on a long trip to Morocco...
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and backlighting.
June 5th, 2022
