Sunset #2 (Slightly Off) by mjcobb66
Sunset #2 (Slightly Off)

A walk-run to a view. I feel like the sailboat— slightly off right now; still marooned after Hurricane Sally; just waiting, tilted but surround by beauty. I needed this peace amid the chaos.
13th January 2021

MollyJean

@mjcobb66
