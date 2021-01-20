Previous
Staying Green by mjcobb66
20 / 365

Staying Green

Preparing for tomorrow— notes, ideas, lists, plans.... seems I can’t keep up. Staying green to mark points, make comments, and give feedback that promotes growth not discouragement of the red pen!
MollyJean

@mjcobb66
