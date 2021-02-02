Previous
Pier Talk by mjcobb66
33 / 365

Pier Talk

My walk today with a dear friend... life is hard and challenging but walking and talking and viewing this scene alleviates some of the stress at least for a short time!
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

MollyJean

@mjcobb66
