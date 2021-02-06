Sign up
37 / 365
Pain-free Pilates
Not my best photo, but definitely a significant one— this week I have been pain- free with my sciatica nerve down left leg. Did Pilates Fix with a few modifications— hoping this is the return of my exercise routine!
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
