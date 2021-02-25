Previous
Detour by mjcobb66
Detour

Our lives after Hurricane Sally— we are still traveling across Garçon Point Bridge; 3-mile bridge still not repaired~~Thursdays I head home after three nights with Bry in the Breeze.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

MollyJean

@mjcobb66
