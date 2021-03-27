Previous
Eyeing Breakfast by mjcobb66
85 / 365

Eyeing Breakfast

Morning walk on the Bayfront~~ cloudy and humid; lots of fishermen out and pelicans waiting for breakfast.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

MollyJean

@mjcobb66
23% complete

