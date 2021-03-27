Sign up
85 / 365
Eyeing Breakfast
Morning walk on the Bayfront~~ cloudy and humid; lots of fishermen out and pelicans waiting for breakfast.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
MollyJean
@mjcobb66
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
pelican
