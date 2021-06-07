Previous
Last Circle Time by mjcobb66
157 / 365

Last Circle Time

This special 7th grade class was my rock and my sense of normalcy in a chaotic school year. Today, I said goodbye and read them Oh, The Places You’ll Go! So honored to teach them through a pandemic and following Hurricane Sally!
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

MollyJean

@mjcobb66
