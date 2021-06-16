Previous
Next
Lab 102 by mjcobb66
166 / 365

Lab 102

Today I finished clearing out my classroom, Lab 102. I turned the chairs around and turned out the lights for the final time. One door closes while another opens. “Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.” Dr.Seuss
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

MollyJean

@mjcobb66
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise